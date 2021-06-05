Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $72,542.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

