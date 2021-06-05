UniCrypt (UNCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.66 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for about $637.51 or 0.01777799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $19.66 million and $3.60 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.00520380 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000885 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004376 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022733 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 30,832 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

