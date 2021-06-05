Unido EP Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $118,182.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.0992 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00299876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01136302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,706.75 or 1.00192019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,481,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

