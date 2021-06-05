Unifty One Day Volume Hits $2.18 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifty has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $24.61 or 0.00068103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,377 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

