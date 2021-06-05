UniLayer (LAYER) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $2.26 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

