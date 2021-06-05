Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Hits $63,022.80 on Exchanges

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and $4,189.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $63,022.80 or 1.76537414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.09 or 0.01017067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.62 or 0.10024317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053663 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

