United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.