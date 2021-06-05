United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

United Internet stock opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.39.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

