United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,174,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

