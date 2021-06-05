United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of United Therapeutics worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.