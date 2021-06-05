Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Uniti Group worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

UNIT opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.