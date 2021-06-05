Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.35. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 3,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $618.70 million, a PE ratio of 73.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 452.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

