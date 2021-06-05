USDX [Kava] Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.69 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $38.69 million and approximately $363,725.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021506 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007506 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002727 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 44,885,764 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.