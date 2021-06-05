Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $286.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.80 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $24.37 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

