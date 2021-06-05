v.systems (VSYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. v.systems has a market cap of $46.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,216,122,360 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,513,896 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

