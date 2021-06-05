Vai Price Reaches $0.89 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $106.22 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002455 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00293361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00244361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01127325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.89 or 1.00105096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai's total supply is 119,727,874 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Vai's official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. Vai's official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

