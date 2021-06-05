Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.97 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00010290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $15.97 million and $18,674.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.24 or 0.00668816 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,319,822 coins and its circulating supply is 4,319,173 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

