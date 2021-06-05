Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY opened at $14.27 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

