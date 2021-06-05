Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $271.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

