Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $89.55. 784,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

