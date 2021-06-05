Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $192.59 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $114.19 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.