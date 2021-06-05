Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2,195.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,154,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,846.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,364. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $114.19 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

