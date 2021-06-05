Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after acquiring an additional 70,244 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $223.91. The company had a trading volume of 192,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,778. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

