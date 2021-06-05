Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

