Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The stock had a trading volume of 229,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,795. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

