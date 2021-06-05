Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

