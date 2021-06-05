Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Journey Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BND opened at $85.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

