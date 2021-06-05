Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)’s stock price fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.11. 488,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 479,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.