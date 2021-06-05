Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.17 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

