Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0306

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Veil has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,977.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,078.85 or 1.00038105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.01084595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00517773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00382065 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars.

