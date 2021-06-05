Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.14

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.14 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,940 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £113.25 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.14.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

