Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.11. Veracyte has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

