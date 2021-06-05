VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.
About VEREIT
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
