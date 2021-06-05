VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.96.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.