VeriCoin (VRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $496.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,090.50 or 0.99857640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011659 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009432 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000143 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,774,529 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.