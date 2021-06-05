ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,276 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $81,833,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.