VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $1.03 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

