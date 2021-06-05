Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $755,811.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Vidya has a market cap of $5.74 million and $755,811.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,132,944 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

