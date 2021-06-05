Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 218,776 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,971. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.57. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $33,927,919. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

