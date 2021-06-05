Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 164,567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VGZ. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Gold during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

