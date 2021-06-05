VITE Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.29 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, VITE has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $3.83 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,015,440,812 coins and its circulating supply is 482,869,701 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

