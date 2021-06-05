Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 19,408 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

