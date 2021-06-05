Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 52,430 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,430 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.