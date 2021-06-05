Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

