Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of Universal Display worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $215.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.81. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

