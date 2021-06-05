Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.34 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

