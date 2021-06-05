Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

