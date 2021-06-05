Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.71 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

Fortinet stock opened at $221.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.