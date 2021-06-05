Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,239 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 314,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.