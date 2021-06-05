Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Bloom Energy worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

BE opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,122,767. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

