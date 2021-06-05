Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,514 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

